Chilas [PoGB], November 14, (ANI): In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, large group of students from Degree College Chilas staged a protest, demanding the immediate recruitment of qualified faculty members, Markhor Times reported.

The protest on Wednesday has highlighted the ongoing issue of inadequate staffing, which has been negatively impacting students' education for several months, as reported by Markhor Times.

Also Read | What Are Kenyan Lesser Mealworms? All About the Plastic-Eating Larvae Found in Africa.

One of the protesters stated, "The reason we are protesting today is the lack of proper faculty. There should be 26 professors and teachers, but there are only six. It is shameful that our people are preventing us from receiving an education. Our college is in poor condition, and most of the time, students are on the streets protesting. It is disgraceful that degree college students are begging for the education they deserve."

Students pointed out that several departments, including science, commerce, and humanities, have been severely affected by the shortage of faculty. In some cases, entire subjects have been left without instructors, leaving students without the necessary guidance to complete their studies effectively, Markhor Times reported.

Also Read | Arsh Dalla Arrested in Canada: India Seeks Extradition of Khalistan Tiger Force Chief Arshdeep Singh Gill, Says MEA.

Another student added, "This is my third year at this degree college, and this is not new. The students protesting today are first-year students, and even under previous administrations, there were no teachers. Despite repeated complaints, the college administration has done nothing. We are warning them: if they don't take this issue seriously, it will become a major problem for them."

Despite global efforts to advance education, the region, which is under Pakistan's illegal control, faces numerous obstacles, including budget cuts for higher education and irregular funding from the Higher Education Commission for degree colleges, Markhor Times reported.

These students, who come from remote areas with hopes of pursuing higher education, are now encountering unexpected challenges. There seems to be a deliberate effort to undermine education in PoGB, suggesting that Pakistan may be wary of an educated populace challenging its illegitimate authority. The region also faces numerous challenges, such as economic underdevelopment, political and administrative issues, social and cultural diversity, environmental concerns, and human rights violations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)