Bradford [UK], December 7 (ANI): A large group of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan Consulate in Bradford to express their support for the Awami Action Committee (AAC) of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) against the state's repression and exploitation of resources.

The demonstrators, waving flags and holding placards, rallied in solidarity with the AAC, which has been advocating for the rights of the people in PoJK.

Mahmood Kashmiri, Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), addressed the crowd, highlighting the ongoing movement for public rights in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been active for the past two years under Pakistan's administration.

He explained, "Our youth have been protesting in harsh weather conditions, yet the Pakistani authorities have paid little attention. Millions of people have joined this movement, demanding that the government of Pakistan address the issues in Jammu and Kashmir."

Kashmiri emphasized the community's demand for control over their own resources, stating, "We are not asking for charity or alms. We are simply asking for our rights--our resources should be placed in our control."

He also raised concerns about the treatment of Kashmiri youth, many of whom have been arrested and detained under Pakistan's administration. He pointed out that thousands of individuals have faced criminal charges, and the region has been effectively shut down by Pakistani authorities.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in PoJK has been protesting against the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance, 2024, which places severe restrictions on public gatherings.

Critics argue that the ordinance violates the fundamental right to freedom of expression. These protests reflect growing frustration over the region's economic neglect, lack of development, and the increasing calls for greater political autonomy and representation in PoJK.

He warned, "If our resources are not placed in our control, conditions will arise that will be beyond both our and your control. Therefore, it is better to grant us control over our resources."

Kashmiri also criticized the constitutional ordinance imposed by Pakistan, which prevents unregistered Kashmiri political parties from holding protests.

He claimed that despite efforts to register his party, they were charged but denied registration.

"Pakistan's political parties are allowed to operate freely in PoJK, but Kashmiris are restricted. We urge Pakistan to allow Kashmiri parties to function in their own land, ensuring a healthy relationship between Kashmiris and Pakistan."

Kashmiri further condemned the lack of development in PoJK, pointing to the ongoing issues such as the incomplete Mangla Dam and the unfinished bridge that has been under construction for 20 years.

He also raised the issue of exploitation, stating, "When Kashmiris land at Pakistan's airports, they are looted by the police and the authorities. We are being exploited from all sides."

Despite PoJK's strategic significance and natural beauty, the region has long been neglected by Islamabad, leaving many residents feeling marginalized. Promises of economic development, improved infrastructure, and better public services have largely remained unfulfilled, resulting in a population trapped in poverty and disillusionment. (ANI)

