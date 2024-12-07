Antalya, December 7: Idris Qayyum, a 19-year-old from West London, tragically died from a fatal anaphylactic reaction after being served a dessert in Antalya, Turkey, that hotel staff assured him was peanut-free. Idris, who had a severe peanut allergy, was on a seven-day holiday in June organised by the travel company Love Holidays.

On the first evening of his trip, Idris and a friend visited the rooftop terrace of the Marti Myra Hotel, where desserts were served. Lawyers for the family claim Idris clearly informed the staff about his allergy and used Google Translate to confirm in Turkish that the dessert was safe to eat. Despite their reassurances, Idris began to feel unwell after consuming the dessert. Recognising the symptoms, he rushed to his hotel room to administer his Epi-Pen but passed away hours later. UK: Vice Chancellor of University of Buckingham James Tooley Suspended After Wife Submits Diaries of Alleged Affair With Hyderabad Woman, Inquiry Underway.

His devastated family, who witnessed his final moments over a video call, are pursuing legal action against Love Holidays. They allege negligence on the part of the tour operator and the hotel staff, claiming incorrect allergen information was provided and that the hotel failed to implement safety measures to prevent cross-contamination of food or offer adequate medical support. UK Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly in Bad Mood Due to ‘Periods’ Stabs 2 Teachers, Student With Father’s Fishing Knife in Carmarthenshire.

Idris’s mother, Ayeshah Bhatia, expressed her heartbreak, saying, “Our lives have been shattered forever. To lose our son knowing he had done everything to protect himself is unbearable. Love Holidays should have done more to ensure Idris’s safety.”

Leigh Day Solicitors, representing the family, allege the tour operator and its suppliers failed to provide adequate allergy training to staff and to take necessary precautions for guests with food allergies.

A Love Holidays spokesperson extended their condolences and confirmed a thorough investigation is underway. However, they refrained from further comments due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Idris’s family is urging travel companies to improve food safety measures for guests with allergies, aiming to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

