Mumbai, December 7: Students from the James R Jordan Boys and Girls Club in Chicago made a groundbreaking discovery while studying goose poop. Guided by University of Illinois researchers and Professor Brian Murphy, they identified a potential cancer-fighting compound. As part of a STEM program, they isolated a bacterium with antibiotic properties, with student Camarria Williams credited as a co-author in the journal ACS Omega.

According to a report by the Science Alert, The bacterium discovered by the students produces a natural compound that is entirely new to science and shows potential cancer-fighting properties in the lab. While handling bird poop is typically unsafe due to pathogens, especially during a bird flu outbreak, the student, in this case, was focused on a scientific mission. They were part of a 14-week educational program designed to inspire interest in scientific careers through hands-on learning.

The initiative was designed to involve young learners in the search for new antibiotics. As part of the project, students were asked to explore their neighbourhood for new bioactive compounds. The kids were then taught how to grow bacteria safely and select colonies for further evaluation by university scientists.

The bacterium Pseudomonas idahoensis produces a novel molecule called orfamide N. While not responsible for the antibiotic activity, it showed the ability to inhibit cancer cell growth in lab cultures. The discovery was published in ACS Omega, with student Camarria Williams acknowledged as a co-author. Building on these findings, Professor Murphy's team plans to further investigate orfamide N's pharmacological properties and explore its potential to work in synergy with other compounds.

