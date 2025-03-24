Muzaffarabad [PoJK], March 24 (ANI): The education sector in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is facing a major crisis, as government institutions struggle with outdated curricula and inefficiencies, leaving many parents seeking better opportunities in private schools.

However, this shift has brought its own set of challenges, as private institutions are increasingly under scrutiny for exploitative practices.

"Government schools in PoJK are grappling with a lack of modernisation. The outdated syllabus, coupled with inefficient management and a culture of favouritism, has resulted in a decline in the quality of education", said a local resident. He further stated, "In private schools, textbooks from Oxford and other publications are taught, while government schools follow a more limited, outdated syllabus."

However, many parents have reported inflated fees and mandatory purchases of overpriced textbooks and stationery directly from the schools. "Private educational institutions have become a mafia," the same local residents shared.

He said, "Most private schools sell copies and other items at inflated prices. A copy worth 100 rupees is sold for 200 rupees, forcing parents to buy them. Everything, including stationery, is sold within the schools. They act like a mafia, robbing parents with both hands."

As the education system in PoJK continues to struggle, parents are caught between the decline of government schools and the exploitative practices of private institutions, leaving many questioning the future of their children's education.

In PoJK, Schools and educational institutions suffer from inadequate infrastructure, outdated curricula, and a lack of trained teachers. Basic amenities like access to clean drinking water, functional toilets, and electricity are frequently missing.

The region struggles with limited access to quality healthcare, job opportunities, and basic amenities, worsening the living conditions. Local governments often fail to prioritise development, with funds misallocated or poorly managed.

The neglect of these fundamental sectors exacerbates poverty, limiting opportunities for growth and leaving the population in a state of underdevelopment and despair. (ANI)

