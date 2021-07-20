Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Raja Farooq Haider, the so-called Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), has threatened to stage a sit-in in Islamabad if Pakistan PM Imran Khan does not stop direct meddling in the forthcoming election in the occupied region.

Accusing Imran Khan-led government of brazenly "desecrating and contravening" the constitution of the occupied region, Haider questioned whether the government consider people of the occupied region as their "slaves".

"Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members are brazenly desecrating and contravening (PoK) Constitution. I want to place my case before the people of Pakistan," he said.

Haider claimed that his party was destined to once again form government in PoK.

"This has made Imran Khan jittery and out of this feeling he is denting the interests of the state of Pakistan," he alleged.

PoK will hold the general elections for the Legislative Assembly on July 25, despite appeals to postpone the polls for two months due to the threat of a resurgence of coronavirus.

Last year, Pakistan conducted the Legislative Assembly election in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

In June, Haider warned of strong resistance against the Pakistan government's attempts to "steal" the election. (ANI)

