Warsaw, Apr 6 (AP) Poland's government has issued a guide that instructs the public how to prepare for a crisis like war and what to do during attacks with weapons ranging from conventional to chemical and nuclear.

Posted on the Government Security Centre's website this week, the “Be Ready - Guide for Times of Crisis and War” gives detailed instructions in written form and videos.

Also Read | Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Loses Majority After Ruling Coalition Whip Quits Over Religious Ground.

European Union and NATO member Poland supports neighbouring Ukraine's fight against Russia's military invasion and is calling for European imports of Russian energy sources to stop. The tough stance has raised concerns among some ordinary Poles.

The guide describes public warning systems in the event of shelling, advises people to stock up on water, food, medication, batteries and flashlights in case of power cuts. It also includes advice on preparing for an evacuation, seeking protection during shelling or shooting, and what to do during a chemical or nuclear attack.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak in Australia: New South Wales Reports 24,151 New Coronavirus Cases, 15 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The center says it is obliged to prepare the public for various difficult scenarios and the guide is not necessarily due to the war in Ukraine. Previous guides addressed situations like floods and harsh winter weather.

___

Bratislava (Slovakia): Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger says he will join EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to travel to the Ukrainian capital to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy later this week.

Heger said on Wednesday, “Tomorrow in the evening, I will travel to Kyiv.” He declined to give further details about the trip.

Von der Leyen has planned to travel to Kyiv with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

___

Berlin: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he expects more images to emerge like the ones of dead civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and is assailing Russian assertions that they were staged.

Scholz told Germany's parliament on Wednesday, “Russian soldiers carried out a massacre of Ukrainian civilians before their withdrawal” from Bucha.

He added: “The cynical assertion spread by Russia that this...is staged falls back on those who spread these lies. The killing of civilians is a war crime.”

Scholz said the perpetrators and the superiors who gave them orders must be held to account. He said: “We must not forget: we have to expect that we will see more such pictures.”

The chancellor said that “the killing by the Russian military is continuing undiminished.” He renewed a call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to “end this destructive and self-destructive war immediately” and withdraw his troops from Ukraine. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)