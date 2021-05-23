Fairfield Township (New Jersey), May 23 (AP) State police in New Jersey are investigating reports of an overnight fatal shooting with multiple victims at a South Jersey house party.

Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

6ABC reports that police said it was party with a couple hundred people.

Aerial footage shows debris throughout the home's yard.

John Fuqua, who runs a local anti-violence organization called Life Worth Living, said he was called out Saturday night to assist families. He said the shooting happened at a 90s-themed party where guests ranged from teenagers to senior citizens.

Messages seeking additional information have been left with state police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. (AP)

