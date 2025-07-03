Berlin, Jul 3 (AP) German police say a man attacked and injured at least one person with an axe on a long-distance train in Bavaria on Thursday before he was detained by police.

Munich police said the attack happened on an ICE express train between Straubing and Plattling in southern Germany. They did not immediately provide any more details. (AP)

Also Read | Mass Shooting Outside Chicago Nightclub: Drive-By Shooting at Album Launch Party Leaves 4 Dead, 14 Others Wounded, Police Say.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)