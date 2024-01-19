Peshawar, Jan 19 (PTI) A Polio immunisation programme coordinator was killed and a policeman was injured when their vehicle was attacked in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwestern Pakistan on Friday, police said.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle of Dr Abdur Rahman in Bajaur district when he was on his way back home from the district hospital, SHO Mamond Police Station, Dilawar Khan, said.

The Rescue 1122 team provided medical aid to the injured persons and shifted them to the district headquarters hospital in critical condition.

The doctor, however, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital in Bajaur, an official told PTI.

The policeman, who was travelling with the doctor as his security personnel, was still in a critical condition, the official said.

Last week, two people were injured when a bomb planted on the roadside hit a vehicle in the Bajaur tribal district.

About two weeks ago, at least seven policemen on polio duty were killed and more than 20 were injured in the bomb attack on a police vehicle in Mamond tehsil.

So far, 109 people have been killed in polio-related incidents since 2012.

As many as 162 policemen and polio workers have been injured in the attacks on polio vaccinators since 2012.

