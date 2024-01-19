London, January 19: A woman residing in the United Kingdom's London city, who rented out her house on Airbnb, claimed that the first guest at her home raped her. According to the New York Post, the 43-year-old guy allegedly offered to massage the victim before raping her. It is said that the incident happened in May 2021 in Croydon. She admitted to the police that Diego Dellarovere was her first guest and that she had never before hired out a room in her house.

Dellarovere booked the accommodation even though she lived in Kensington, barely 12 miles away, which the lady considered "strange," according to testimony given to the court. UK Shocker: Man Raped Woman Twice on Same Tube Train in London, Court Informed; Accused Says 'Arrested for Matters I Have Not Committed'.

When he arrived, she poured them both a glassof wine, she informed the police. She informed the police that later, when she was sitting on the couch, he touched her legs and said, "Put on spa music, and I can give you a massage," as reported by The Telegraph. After that, Dellarovere is accused of sexually abusing her.

The victim then walked into her own bedroom and locked herself in there with her dog, her cat, and a kitchen knife. She said that he went back to sleep in the spare room at around two in the morning. He reportedly said to her the next morning, before he left, "I'll leave a good review," according to the Telegraph. UK Horror: Woman Raped, Killed in Her Flat on Manchester Road; Accused Arrested.

According to The Telegraph, the woman informed the police that she had considered just reporting the issue to Airbnb before deciding to make a complaint. "Then my thought was that he is likely going to do that to someone again so I want his name to be flagged," she added. Meanwhile, the accused has denied any sexual assault or rape of the victim.

