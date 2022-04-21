Islamabad [Pakistan], April 21 (ANI): After throwing Imran Khan out of power from Pakistan, the Shehbaz Sharif-led new government seems unstable in the country as political parties that once were enemies of each other had come together for the former cricketer's ouster, but now have differences.

According to the Islam Khabar, there are two major reasons for the instability of the Pakistan government.

First, many ministers in the new government are from tainted background and face corruption and other serious charges. The second is the inherent rivalry between the two major coalition partners - Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to stay out of government, which indicates the PPP will not like to play second fiddle to the PML-N. This can be a big reason for the clash of egos, leading to an unstable government.

While on the list of corrupt ministers is Shehbaz Sharif himself. He was indicted by anaccountability court in a corruption case. He was accused of "fraudulently anddishonestly" causing a loss of PKR 193 million to the national exchequer.

Moreover, his brother Nawaz Sharif had to resign as Prime Minister after Pakistan Supreme Court disqualified him in the Panama Papers case. New Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was charged in 2019 for embezzlement of the USD 16 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract with Qatar.

Furthermore, Pakistan's new Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (PML-N) was indicted by a Pakistani court in a drug-related case in February 2021 as he was found with 15 kg of heroin and weapons in his possession. (ANI)

