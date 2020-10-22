Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): The United States Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to New Delhi, Colombo, Male and Jakarta from October 25 - 30, confirmed the State Department.

"In New Delhi, Secretary Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper and their Indian counterparts will lead the third annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to advance the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world," said Morgan Ortagus, spokesperson of the US State Department.

Ortagus added that Pompeo will also travel to Colombo to underscore the commitment of the United States to a "partnership with a strong, sovereign" Sri Lanka and to advance our common goals for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

"Secretary Pompeo will travel to Male to reaffirm our close bilateral relationship and advance our partnership on issues ranging from regional maritime security to the fight against terrorism. The Secretary will travel to Jakarta to deliver public remarks and meet with his Indonesian counterparts to affirm the two countries' vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," she said.

Speaking on the announcement of the designation of additional People's Republic of China Propaganda Outlets as Foreign Missions, she said that pursuant to authorities under the Foreign Missions Act, the State Department is issuing today a new determination that designates the US operations of Yicai Global, Jiefang Daily, Xinmin Evening News, Social Sciences in China Press, Beijing Review, and Economic Daily as foreign missions.

"These six entities all meet the definition of a foreign mission under the Foreign Missions Act in that they are "substantially owned or effectively controlled" by a foreign government. In this case, they are effectively controlled by the government of the People's Republic of China," Ortagus added.

The State Department spokesperson said that the decision to designate these entities does not place any restrictions on what these organizations may publish in the United States.

"It simply recognizes them for what they are - PRC-controlled propaganda outlets. Entities designated as foreign missions must adhere to certain requirements that increase transparency relating to their associated government's media activities in the United States," she added. (ANI)

