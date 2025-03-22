Rome, Mar 22 (AP) Pope Francis will be released from the hospital on Sunday, after 38 days battling a life-threatening case of pneumonia in both lungs, his doctors said.

Gemelli medical director Dr. Sergio Alfieri said Francis will require at least two months of rest and rehabilitation as he continues recovering back at the Vatican.

Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened. He later developed a life-threatening case of pneumonia. (AP)

