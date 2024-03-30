World News | Pope Skips Good Friday Event to Preserve Health Ahead of Easter, Vatican Says

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Pope Francis skipped the traditional Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum, the Vatican said, adding to concerns about his frail health during a particularly busy liturgical period.

Agency News PTI| Mar 30, 2024 02:08 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Pope Skips Good Friday Event to Preserve Health Ahead of Easter, Vatican Says
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Rome, Mar 30 (AP) Pope Francis skipped the traditional Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum, the Vatican said, adding to concerns about his frail health during a particularly busy liturgical period.

Francis had been expected to preside over the Way of the Cross procession, which re-enacts Christ's Passion and crucifixion, and composed the meditations that are read aloud at each station. But just as the event was about to begin, the Vatican announced that Francis was following the event from his home at the Vatican.

Also Read | India, Ukraine Discuss Achieving 'Peaceful Settlement' to Moscow-Kyiv Conflict During FM Dmytro Kuleba's India Visit, Says MEA.

It was the first time he had skipped the traditional, evocative event in his 11-year papacy, an event that St. John Paul II famously skipped just before he died in 2005.

"To conserve his health in view of the vigil tomorrow and Mass on Easter Sunday, Pope Francis will follow the Via Crucis at the Colosseum this evening from the Casa Santa Marta," a statement from the Vatican press office said.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Benjamin Netanyahu Authorises Israeli Negotiating Delegation to Travel to Qatar and Egypt for Hostage Talks.

The 87-year-old Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been battling what he and the Vatican have described as a case of the flu, bronchitis or a cold all winter long. For the last several weeks he has occasionally asked an aide to read aloud his speeches and skipped his Palm Sunday homily altogether. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

World News | Pope Skips Good Friday Event to Preserve Health Ahead of Easter, Vatican Says

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Pope Francis skipped the traditional Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum, the Vatican said, adding to concerns about his frail health during a particularly busy liturgical period.

Agency News PTI| Mar 30, 2024 02:08 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Pope Skips Good Friday Event to Preserve Health Ahead of Easter, Vatican Says
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Rome, Mar 30 (AP) Pope Francis skipped the traditional Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum, the Vatican said, adding to concerns about his frail health during a particularly busy liturgical period.

Francis had been expected to preside over the Way of the Cross procession, which re-enacts Christ's Passion and crucifixion, and composed the meditations that are read aloud at each station. But just as the event was about to begin, the Vatican announced that Francis was following the event from his home at the Vatican.

Also Read | India, Ukraine Discuss Achieving 'Peaceful Settlement' to Moscow-Kyiv Conflict During FM Dmytro Kuleba's India Visit, Says MEA.

It was the first time he had skipped the traditional, evocative event in his 11-year papacy, an event that St. John Paul II famously skipped just before he died in 2005.

"To conserve his health in view of the vigil tomorrow and Mass on Easter Sunday, Pope Francis will follow the Via Crucis at the Colosseum this evening from the Casa Santa Marta," a statement from the Vatican press office said.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Benjamin Netanyahu Authorises Israeli Negotiating Delegation to Travel to Qatar and Egypt for Hostage Talks.

The 87-year-old Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been battling what he and the Vatican have described as a case of the flu, bronchitis or a cold all winter long. For the last several weeks he has occasionally asked an aide to read aloud his speeches and skipped his Palm Sunday homily altogether. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly