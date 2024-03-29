Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other political leaders took to X to extend greetings on Good Friday 2024. PM Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday. He took to X and wrote “Today, on Good Friday, we remember the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. May everyone find strength in the lessons of compassion and forgiveness it teaches us.” Good Friday is a significant day for the Christian community, in order to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is observed as a public holiday in several countries including India, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, Bermuda, Brazil, Finland, Malta, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore and Sweden, among others. Good Friday 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day That Marks the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ in the Holy Week.

Good Friday 2024 Wishes

Today, on Good Friday, we remember the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. May everyone find strength in the lessons of compassion and forgiveness it teaches us. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2024

Wishing all my Christian Brothers & Sisters a graceful & blessed Good Friday. May this Holy Day of Penance, Prayers and Sacrifice inspire us all to live a life of compassion, love and peace. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 29, 2024

On the auspicious occasion of Good Friday, let's remember the supreme sacrifice and love that guides us toward compassion, love, forgiveness, and unity. May this Good Friday be a time of reflection, renewal, and grace for all. pic.twitter.com/XrNxlAG74I — Kiren Rijiju (मोदी का परिवार) (@KirenRijiju) March 29, 2024

On this #GoodFriday, let us solemnly remember the suffering, sacrifice and boundless love of Lord Jesus Christ. May His teachings of compassion and forgiveness inspire us to walk the path of peace and unity. pic.twitter.com/DctT8nzp1H — Dr. Pramod Sawant (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrPramodPSawant) March 29, 2024

On #GoodFriday, we reflect on the profound teachings of Lord Jesus Christ, who exemplified compassion and selflessness in alleviating the burdens of humanity. His sacrifice continues to inspire us to strive for a world of peace, love, and understanding. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/incnJZNRIQ — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) March 29, 2024

