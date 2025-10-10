Mindanao [Philippines], October 10 (ANI): A powerful earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao early Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 7:14 am IST (09:44 am local time) at a depth of 50 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 7.28°N and longitude 126.79°E, the agency said in an update.

The quake's intensity prompted concerns of aftershocks and possible tsunami warnings in the surrounding coastal regions, though there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties, according to The Global Times.

According to initial reports from local authorities, strong tremors were felt across parts of Mindanao, including Davao. Officials have urged residents to remain alert and follow safety advisories.

Friday's quake comes just two weeks after a massive 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the northern part of the Philippines, killing at least 72 people, according to UN News. The earlier quake hit near Bogo city on Cebu Island, triggering widespread destruction across nearby municipalities.

The United Nations relief coordination office, OCHA, said over 200 people were injured in Bogo, Medellin, and San Remigio, while more than 1,11,000 people were affected, including around 20,000 displaced residents who have been sheltering in open areas or outside damaged homes.

Following that disaster, Philippine authorities declared a state of emergency across four municipalities to unlock emergency funds for relief and rehabilitation efforts. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) had reported that the quake was followed by at least four aftershocks of magnitude five or higher in the same region.

Authorities have warned that the latest 7.3 magnitude quake in Mindanao could further strain the country's disaster response system as recovery efforts from the earlier Cebu earthquake continue.

Residents across affected regions have been urged to stay vigilant and monitor official advisories. (ANI)

