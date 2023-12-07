Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Canberra (Australia), Dec 7 (AP) A powerful earthquake shook the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Thursday evening, but countries in the region said there was no threat of a tsunami.

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake was located 123 kilometers (76 miles) south of the town of Isangel on the island of Tanna, the US Geological Agency said. It said the quake was centred at a depth of 48 kilometers (30 miles).

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: Climate Change Impacting Migratory Animals, Says UN Report.

The chance of fatalities and large economic losses in the sparsely populated area was low, it said.

Vanuatu has a population of about 337,000, with about 1,200 living in Isangel.

Also Read | India Has Taken Up Threats on Indian Parliament Made by Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun With US and Canada, Says MEA.

The area is part of the “Ring of Fire”, an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake in May created small tsunami waves in Vanuatu. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)