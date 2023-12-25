Lalitpur [Nepal], December 24 (ANI): Christians on Sunday evening gathered at Assumption Church in Nepal's Lalitpur for the mass prayer and singing Carole marking Christmas Eve--the evening before the birth of Jesus Christ.

The annual celebration of Christmas Eve is held on December 24, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, who was born on December 25, observed as Christmas Day.

Churches across Nepal have been decorated with lights and decorations to mark the evening with gaiety and fanfare, praising Christ. The "Assumption Church" in Lalitpur city has been decorated with lighting and a Christmas tree was set in the courtyard, which has become the centre of attraction for visitors.

Speaking to ANI, Sushmita Kunwar, one of the participants of the mass prayer and Carole in Lalitpur, said, "I am Catholic and we are celebrating Christmas Eve as per the belief that Jesus is born to spread peace. We believe in that and that's why we are here to celebrate,"

A Christian holiday honouring the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas traditions around the world are diverse. However, they share key traits involving the themes of light and evergreens.

Other communities also join the celebration in Nepal, as it has been observed as a national festival. People across the world observe the festival with traditions and practices that include decorating Christmas trees, exchanging gifts, sharing meals with family and friends, and waiting for Santa Claus to arrive.

The history of Christmas trees goes back to the symbolic use of evergreens in ancient Rome and Egypt. The first such trees were brought to the US in the 1800s from Germany.

Trees that are green throughout the year have a special meaning for people in the winter. Therefore, people decorate their homes with pine, fir, and spruce trees. It was also believed that evergreens would keep away ghosts, witches, evil spirits, and illness.

Santa Claus has a history steeped in Christmas traditions. In recent times, he is considered a jolly man in red who brings toys to 'good boy and girl' on Christmas Eve. However, the story of Claus goes back to the 3rd century when Saint Nicholas walked the earth to become the patron saint of children. (ANI)

