Lisbon [Portugal], April 7 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday held extensive discussions with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal and deliberated on various aspects of India-Portugal relations.

Both leaders agreed that the bilateral relationship is built on mutual trust, understanding, and cooperation on important issues, including those at the multilateral level.

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu in Lisbon: President Murmu Launches Postage Stamps Commemorating 50 Years of India-Portugal Diplomatic Relations (See Pics).

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu held extensive discussions with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal. The two leaders discussed various aspects of India-Portugal relations, as well as global and regional issues of shared interest. Both leaders agreed that the bilateral relationship is based on mutual trust, understanding and cooperation on important issues, including at the multilateral level. They agreed to further strengthen the long-standing ties in several areas, including trade and investment, IT, renewable energy and connectivity."

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1909252114263519263

Also Read | 'Will Impose Additional Tariffs on China of 50%': Donald Trump Threatens More Tariffs on Beijing As Global Markets Plunge.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu and Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal launched commemorative postage stamps marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Portugal.

The stamps reflect the rich artistic and cultural heritage of India and Portugal, Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu and President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal graced the launch of postage stamps commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The stamps reflect the rich artistic and cultural heritage of India and Portugal, and feature vibrant folk attire from both countries: Rajasthan's distinctive Kalbeliya costume, and the traditional Viana do Castelo dress from Portugal."

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1909236877804356022

She also visited the Church of Santa Maria and laid wreath at the tomb of Luis Vaz de Camoes, the national poet of Portugal.

She later toured the Monastery of Jeronimos - a masterpiece of 16th-century architecture in Portugal.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu visited the Church of Santa Maria and laid wreath at the tomb of Luis Vaz de Camoes - the national poet of Portugal. She also visited the Monastery of Jeronimos - a masterpiece of 16th-century architecture in Portugal."

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1909217827422167309

She is visiting Portugal at the invitation of President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years. The last State Visit took place in 1998 when President K R Narayanan visited Portugal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)