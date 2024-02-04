Columbia, Feb 4 (AP) President Joe Biden has won South Carolina's Democratic primary, notching an overwhelming 2024 victory in the state that vaulted him to the White House four years ago.

Biden on Saturday defeated the other longshot Democrats on South Carolina's ballot, including Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson.

The president's campaign had invested heavily in driving up turnout for Biden, aiming to test-drive efforts to mobilize Black voters, who are a key part of the Democratic vote in South Carolina and central to Biden's strategy for victory in November. (AP)

