New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): President Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu have sent felicitations to their counterparts congratulating them on the occasion of Singapore's National Day.

President Murmu, in an official communique addressed to Singapore President Halimah Yacob extended her congratulations and called for deepening and diversifying bilateral relationship between the two countries across various areas such as trade, investment, defence, financial technology, skill development and people-to-people ties.

President also shared her hope for greater collaboration for the mutual benefit of the people of India and Singapore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his letter to his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, appreciated the strong, broad-based and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Singapore.

PM Modi reiterated that Singapore remained a key partner for India in our engagement with the broader Indo-Pacific region and commands a central position in our Act East Policy.

Prime Minister expressed confidence in the identification of new growth engines to drive the bilateral relationship, particularly through the institution of the India-Singapore ministerial Round Table.

PM Modi also expressed his gratitude for Singapore's active participation as Guest Country in G20 this year and looked forward to continued support in achieving key objectives of our G20 Presidency.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar also tweeted his greetings. "Warm greetings to FM @VivianBala and the Government and the people of Singapore on their National Day. Our deep and enduring friendship continues to prosper." (ANI)

