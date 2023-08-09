ultra-rare 'simultaneous twins' Molly and Micky McLaren were born at exactly the same time to a UK woman named Diane McLaren. As per their birth certificates, the miracle twins were born naturally at 11.53 am on April 27, 2023. National Twins Day 2023 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Unique Bond Between Twins.

The parents Diane and Daniel McLaren from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire were shocked when their 'simultaneous twins' Molly and Micky McLaren made their entrance into the world together. It was the first time a phenomenon of such a nature happened at the University Hospital Wishaw in North Lanarkshire where these twins were born.

Diane McLaren was told to give a huge push as the head of one of the twins was seen crowning. In the simultaneous birth, Micky emerged head first, and so did Molly feet first. "I gave a massive push and there was a big whoosh. I thought I'd delivered my son, but the team were all huddled together and then the midwife said, 'Both the babies are here now' [sic]," said Diane McLaren. National Twins Day 2023: From Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to Dylan and Cole Sprouse, World Famous Celebrity Twins To Know About.

The doctors and the hospital staff were stunned as twins Molly and Micky McLaren were both born naturally in the same push. Molly weighed 5lb 4oz, while her brother Micky weighed 6lb 11oz. Mum-of-five Diane McLaren said that the birth had been far more painful than what she had experienced before. The twins are now 12 weeks old and are healthy and thriving.

