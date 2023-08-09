Europe, August 9: A 27-year-old woman's tragic death from Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a rare and often fatal eye-bleeding disease, has sparked warnings for British holidaymakers travelling to Europe. The eye-bleeding disease, transmitted by ticks, has a mortality rate of up to 40 per cent and is capable of human-to-human transmission through blood or bodily fluids. As authorities work to trace the victim's contacts, concerns rise about the potential for the disease to spread beyond its usual territories, driven by climate change.

According to multiple reports, the young woman contracted CCHF while in North Macedonia, where a tick bit her on July 19. Visiting Štip in the eastern regions of the country, she was hospitalised four days later after developing flu-like symptoms that rapidly escalated. The eye-bleeding disease, first identified in Crimea in 1944, is now endemic in various parts of Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East, and certain Asian nations. Seven cases with three fatalities have been reported in Spain since 2016. Disease X: 200 UK Scientists Working to Develop Vaccines Against Unknown Disease That Could Trigger New Pandemic.

Health and Climate Change Concerns

As climate change alters ecological conditions, experts worry that CCHF could be expanding its range and inching closer to the UK. With the World Health Organization (WHO) designating CCHF as a "priority disease" due to its threat to public health, scientists have raised alarm about the possibility of the disease reaching Britain. Cambridge University's head of veterinary medicine, James Wood, emphasised the potential for CCHF to reach the UK through ticks. Mystery Brain Disease Strikes in Canada: Cluster of Mysterious Brain Diseases Detected in New Brunswick, Victims Develop Dementia-Like Symptoms, Says Report.

Symptoms and Transmission

CCHF is characterised by symptoms such as high fever, muscle aches, vomiting, and internal bleeding. In severe cases, jaundice, mood swings, and sensory perception issues can occur. The disease is primarily transmitted through tick bites or contact with infected animal blood or tissues, commonly occurring in people involved in the livestock industry.

Global Impact and Lack of Vaccine

The disease has taken a toll across the globe. In Iraq, 212 cases were recorded within a five-month period, with nearly 100 additional cases and 13 deaths reported in 2023. With no available vaccine for either humans or animals, CCHF remains a significant concern. Its hosts range from wild to domestic animals, including cattle, sheep, and goats.

In conclusion, as health authorities work to contain its spread and researchers grapple with the challenges of developing a vaccine, the case highlights the need for continued vigilance, especially in a changing climate. Travellers, particularly British tourists venturing into Europe, are urged to exercise caution and follow recommended preventive measures to mitigate the risk of contracting this deadly ailment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2023 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).