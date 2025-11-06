New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a state visit to Angola and Botswana from November 8 to November 13, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian head of state to the two African nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

Addressing a special press briefing on the visit of the President, MEA Secretary of Economic Relations Sudhakar Dalela said that the visit reflects India's growing focus on strengthening partnerships with countries of the Global South, particularly in Africa, across political, economic, developmental, and cultural dimensions, further noting that the visit also includes discussions on translocating cheetahs from Botswana as part of Project Cheetah.

"The President of India will be paying a state visit to Angola and Botswana from November 8th to 13th. This will be the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to Angola and Botswana," the MEA Secretary said.

"India's engagement with Africa is growing across all key pillars, from political, trade and economic, development and people-to-people connection... India's growing engagement with the African continent is also in consonance with the government's priority of strengthening partnerships with countries in the global south," he added.

Dalela added that the visit is part of the government's broader priority to enhance cooperation with African nations, noting that India is engaging with Botswana on the translocation of cheetahs under Project Cheetah, symbolising deepening environmental and conservation ties.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to explore how the Indian business community can partner with their Botswana counterparts in identified sectors. We are also engaging with Botswana for the translocation of cheetahs to India," he said.

President Murmu will first visit Angola as part of the first leg of the tour from November 8 to 11, at the invitation of her Angolan counterpart, João Lourenco.

According to the MEA, during her time in Angola, President Murmu is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with her Angolan counterpart, attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of Angola's independence on November 11, address the Angolan Parliament, and interact with members of the Indian community.

Earlier in May, Laurenco visited at the invitation of President Murmu, during which he extended his invitation to the President for a visit to the African nation.

Meanwhile, from November 11 to 13, the President will visit Botswana at the invitation of President Duma Gideon Boko, during which she will hold bilateral discussions with the Botswana leadership, focusing on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, technology, energy, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, defence, and people-to-people exchanges. She will also address the National Assembly of Botswana and visit sites of cultural and historical significance.

"The President's visit should be seen in the larger context of the high priority the Indian government accords to deepening engagement with Africa," Dalela emphasised.

India's relations with Africa have expanded significantly in recent years, with growing collaboration in capacity building, digital public infrastructure, energy transition, mineral and multilateral cooperation. The upcoming presidential visit is expected to further cement these strategic and people-centric partnerships across the continent. (ANI)

