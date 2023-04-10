President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev presents Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, with the Order of Friendship. (Photo Credit - WAM)

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], April 10 (ANI/WAM): The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has presented Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, with the Order of Friendship in recognition of his role in strengthening the UAE-Uzbekistan strategic partnership in government modernisation, which contributed to the development of pioneering government work models in Uzbekistan.

This came during a reception held by President Mirziyoyev for Al Gergawi in Tashkent, during which they reviewed the outputs of their strategic partnership, and prospects for expanding its scope.

Over the course of 3 years, the partnership has seen the completion of around150 initiatives, including the launch of unprecedented projects such as government accelerators, a performance system, the One Million Uzbek Coders challenge, and Uzbekistan's Government Leadership Programme. (ANI/WAM)

