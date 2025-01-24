Beijing, Jan 24 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday extended festive greetings to all Chinese people, wishing them happiness and health, and the country peace and prosperity ahead of the Chinese New Year of the Snake.

The Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival, which falls on January 29 this year, is the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar and an occasion for family reunions.

China officially shuts down for a week for New Year celebrations. The festivities will last for several weeks.

The snake is part of the 12 Chinese Zodiac animals, including rat, ox, rabbit, dragon, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

Spring Festival also triggers the biggest annual migration of people in the world as millions of Chinese travel to their homes in villages or visit tourist destinations abroad.

On Friday, Xi visited common people and joined them in preparations for the Chinese New Year during an inspection trip to the northeastern industrial hub of Liaoning Province.

