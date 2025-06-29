Tel Aviv [Israel], June 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reported that at midnight between Monday June 30, and Tuesday July 1, the price of gasoline for the consumer will be basically the same as it was in June.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95 octane gasoline for the consumer at a self-service station (including VAT) will not exceed 7.15 Shekels (USD 2.1) per liter, an increase of just 0.01 Shekels from the previous update. The surcharge for full service will be 0.24 Shekels (USD 0.07) per liter (including VAT), unchanged from the previous update.

The price of gasoline is fixed by the government in Israel and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces the rates at the start of every month.

While recent events may have caused a rise in the price of oil, the Shekel is unusually strong against the major foreign currencies like the Euro and the British Pound and is at a more than two year high against the US Dollar, which would help offset price increases. (ANI/TPS)

