Cape Town (South Africa), Jul 16 (AP) Prince Harry visited the African nation of Angola on Tuesday with a land mine clearing charity, repeating a famous trip his mother made in 1997.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, met with Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Tuesday at the start of his trip, according to a statement from the Halo Trust, an organisation that works to clear land mines from old warzones.

Also Read | China Shocker: Dalian Polytechnic University Expels Student for Having Casual Sex With Ukrainian Man and ‘Hurting National Dignity’, School Slammed for Excessive Punishment.

Princess Diana visited Angola with the Halo Trust in January 1997, just seven months before she was killed in a Paris car crash. Diana was famously photographed on that trip wearing protective equipment and walking through an active minefield during a break in fighting in Angola's long civil war.

Her advocacy helped mobilise support for a treaty banning land mines later that year.

Also Read | Fauja Singh Hit-and-Run Probe: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon From Canada Arrested for Fatally Hitting 114-Year-Old Marathon Legend, SUV Seized.

This is not the first time Harry has followed in his mother's footsteps by raising awareness for the Halo Trust's work. He also visited the southern African country in 2019 for a land mine clearing project. British media reported that Harry travelled to Angola this week without his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Halo Trust CEO James Cowan said in a statement on Tuesday that he and Harry met with Lourenco to discuss continued demining efforts in Angola and thanked the president for his support for that work.

Angola was torn apart by a 27-year civil war, which lasted from 1975 to 2002, with some brief and fragile periods of peace in between.

The Halo Trust says there are estimates that around 80,000 Angolans have been killed or injured by land mines during and after the war, although there are no exact figures.

The organisation says just over 1,000 minefields covering an estimated 67 square kilometres still needed to be cleared at the end of 2024.

Angola had set itself a goal to be land mine-free by 2025. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)