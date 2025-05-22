Detroit, May 22 (AP) A Michigan police officer who fatally shot a Black man in the back of the head after a tumultuous traffic stop will not face a second trial, a prosecutor said Thursday, two weeks after a trial ended without a unanimous verdict.

The decision by prosecutor Chris Becker is certain to anger civil rights activists and the family of Patrick Lyoya, the 26-year-old Congolese immigrant whose death in the front yard of a Grand Rapids home was recorded on video and played repeatedly at trial.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 2142 Mid-Air Turbulence: Pakistan Denied Indian Pilot's Request Seeking Permission To Briefly Enter Its Airspace, Say Sources.

Christopher Schurr, 34, who was a Grand Rapids officer, said he feared for his life and shot Lyoya because the man had control of his Taser.

Schurr was charged with second-degree murder in Lyoya's death.

Also Read | Japan Shocker: Man Arrested for Drugging and Raping Female Passenger; Police Recover 3,000 Videos Suggesting Sex Assault of Up to 50 Women Since 2008.

Lyoya's death in April 2022 was the climax of a fierce struggle that lasted more than two minutes. Schurr stopped a car for having the wrong license plate. Lyoya stepped out of the car, didn't produce a driver's license and began running.

Schurr was on top of Lyoya on the ground when he shot him in the back of the head. The entire confrontation was recorded on video and repeatedly played for the jury.

At trial, defence experts said the decision to use deadly force was justified because the exhausted officer could have been seriously injured if Lyoya had used the Taser. The prosecutor's experts, however, said Schurr had other choices, including simply letting Lyoya run.

It's not known why Lyoya was trying to flee. Records show his driver's license was revoked at the time and there was an arrest warrant for him in a domestic violence case, though Schurr didn't know it. An autopsy revealed his blood-alcohol level was three times above the legal limit for driving. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)