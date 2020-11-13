Tokyo [Japan], November 13 (ANI): A protest was organised in front of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo on November 12 to mark the founding anniversary of the East Turkistan and raise awareness about the Uyghur human right issues in China.

"Today (November 12) is the founding anniversary of the homeland East Turkistan. Protests were held in front of the Tokyo Embassy in China, hosted by the Japan Uyghur Federation," said Japan Uyghur Federation in a statement.

Also Read | Chinese Actions Against Uyghurs Must Be Recognised as ‘Genocide’, Says American Activist Rushan Abbas.

The Uyghur federation said millions of Uyghur are forced to work in factories across China.

"The Communist Party of China and its government have been detaining 300 million to 500 million Uyghur people in concentration camps because of their racial identity since the fall of 2016. Millions are forced to labor in factories across China, no decent income, and are literal slaves. The Chinese authorities are trying to normalize slavery again in modern times," the statement said.

Also Read | China Finally Congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for Their Victory in US Presidential Election.

About 7 per cent of the Muslim population in Xinjiang, has been incarcerated in an expanding network of "political re-education" camps, according to US officials and UN experts.

Classified documents known as the China Cables, accessed last year by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, threw light on how the Chinese government uses technology to control Uyghur Muslims worldwide.

However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training. People in the internment camps have described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings and denial of food and medicine, and say they have been prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)