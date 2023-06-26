Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi demanded the resignation of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday saying all distinguished economists and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rejected his budget, which was proposed on June 9, The Express Tribune reported.

The IMF had rejected Dar's budget as it lacked confidence in its economic policies, Qureshi told sources as per The Express Tribune.

The former foreign minister maintained that the government had imposed new taxes worth Rs 215 billion in the next financial year when industries faced their worst-ever crisis.

"There is no electricity to keep the industrial wheels in motion. In rural areas, power outages have already surpassed 12 hours [each day] because of poor governance," he added.

The PTI leader also lashed out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government's "lack of response" to the joint statement issued after the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to The Express Tribune.

Qureshi added that the coalition government should issue a response to the US and India.

The United States (US) could not remain unobservant to how much Pakistan had contributed to ending terrorism, the PTI leader added.

Modi received a warm reception on his state visit to the US earlier this week as he arrived at the White House on Thursday.

During his visit, the two countries also signed major defence and technology deals reflecting Washington's strategic reliance on India as a balancing force against China, according to The Express Tribune.

Further, a joint statement issued by the two leaders on Thursday evening urged Pakistan to launch a crackdown on "extremist groups operating from its territory," including proscribed organisations - Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Qureshi said seeing the joint communique issued after Biden and Modi's meeting in Washington hurt him. "They [Biden and Modi] met [and] they had a discussion. However, the joint communique issued after the meeting - reading it as a former foreign minister of Pakistan - caused me great pain," he said.

The PTI vice chairman highlighted that the statement neglected to acknowledge Pakistan's economic and human sacrifices in combating terrorism. He emphasised that terrorism was a widespread menace that extended beyond regional boundaries, and Pakistan had consistently demonstrated its willingness to combat it, as per The Express Tribune.

Slamming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Qureshi said while he was "selling" mangoes in France, he should also have issued a response to the statement by the US and India. He continued that the prime minister's focus on "mango diplomacy" should not overshadow the need for addressing the concerns raised in the international statement.

"Our foreign minister [PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari] says nothing about this? What is a bigger forum than parliament and there is no discussion on this [matter] there?" he claimed.

He also noted that the Foreign Office (FO)spokesperson had issued a statement, but it was "not enough".

"She (FO spokesperson) gave the right response. However, it doesn't carry the same weight as the one by political, elected leadership. So, I am sad to say that the government didn't come up to the task when it needed to," he added.

In what appeared to be an attempt to appease Washington, Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's longstanding stance of being prepared to cooperate with the US on counter-terrorism efforts, as per The Express Tribune.

The PTI leader responded to a question and said that the elections should be held 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

To another query, Qureshi maintained that he was engaged in the politics of an ideology, reiterating that "the flag of justice" was in his hands - meaning that he was part of the PTI - since 2011, according to The Express Tribune.

"I am above the politics of positions and tickets. The PTI does not believe in rumours about taking office," he said, according to the report. (ANI)

