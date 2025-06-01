Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 1 (ANI): All-Party Delegation Member and CPI-M MP John Brittas, who is part of the JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha-led delegation visiting Malaysia on Sunday, said that they have successfully conveyed India's message that all countries should unite against terrorism.

Brittas, while talking to ANI, said that the delegation has held several meetings and also addressed the Indian community here.

"We have a comprehensive strategic friendship with Malaysia...We had a couple of meetings and also addressed the Indian community...We feel that the purpose of the mission has been accomplished. We successfully conveyed the message of India that all the countries have to unite in the fight against terrorism," Brittas said.

While interacting with the Indian diaspora here, he pointed out that Pakistan is a rogue nation, which has now become a military-controlled nation.

"Pakistan has plummeted to a military-controlled nation. Their military leader, Asim Munir, has self-declared himself the Field Marshal. This happens only in a banana republic or a rogue nation," Brittas said, referring to Munir's comments on two-nation policy and his promotion despite Pakistan's embarrassing failure in the face of Operation Sindoor.

Brittas appealed to Malaysia that a country must not stay silent when another faces terror attacks stating that terrorism catches up with those who stay silent.

"A significant distinction between Indian and Pakistan is that we are a secular nation and Pakistan is a theocratic nation... Pakistan doesn't even have a civil administration... That is one message we wanted to convey to all the nations- You shouldn't be neutral or silent when terror inflicts India, because terror always turns around and catches up with those who helped it," he said.

Brittas said that India has a no first use policy, as all Indian Prime Ministers have tried to co-exist with Pakistan.

"India is the one country that has taken a decision that we will never use nuclear weapons as a first resort against any country... We have tried to co-exist with Pakistan. All the Prime Ministers, all the governments of India have tried their level best to extend their hand for friendship towards Pakistan... Our message is that no nation should be neutral or silent on this cardinal aspect of terrorism."

The delegation to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore is led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha. It includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), Brij Lal (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar. (ANI)

