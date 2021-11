Moscow [Russia], November 6 (ANI/Sputnik): A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is being prepared to take place on November 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said Abbas would visit Moscow on November 23 and meet with Putin during that visit.

"Yes. This meeting is being prepared," Peskov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

