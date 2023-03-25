Moscow, March 25: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.

Putin said the plan was in response to Britain's decision this past week to provide Ukraine with armour-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium. Russia falsely claimed these rounds have nuclear components. Russia To Station Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has long asked for the weapons, Putin said, speaking in an interview on Russian state television. He said construction of storage facilities for the weapons in Belarus would be completed by July 1. Turkish President Erdogan Holds Talks with Russian Counterpart Putin, Discusses Grain Deal, Ukraine Conflict.

Russia used the territory of Belarus as a staging ground to send troops into Ukraine, and Moscow and Minsk have maintained close military ties.

