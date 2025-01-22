Doha [Qatar], January 22 (ANI/WAM): The State of Qatar announced the successful facilitation of a detainee swap between the United States of America and Afghanistan.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency, Qatari Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, stated that the good offices of the State of Qatar have resulted in the release of two American citizens who had been detained in Afghanistan, in exchange for the release of an Afghan citizen detained in the United States of America, stressing that all of them arrived in Doha, and the necessary arrangements were made in preparation for their return to their respective countries.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin Pledge to Strengthen China-Russia Ties in 2025, Amid Donald Trump’s Return.

He expressed Qatar's gratitude to both the Afghan Caretaker Government and the Government of the United States of America for their positive response to the State of Qatar's efforts and their cooperation in facilitating the detainee swap process. He expressed the State of Qatar's hope that this agreement would pave the way for achieving further understanding as a means to resolve disputes through peaceful means.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs pointed out that Qatar's foreign policy is based on constructive dialogue as a strategic option to bring viewpoints closer, pointing in this regard to the successes of Qatari diplomacy in a number of important files, emphasizing Qatar's pivotal role in the field of mediation, including humanitarian efforts and the reunification of families.

Also Read | 'PM Modi Is Boss Sahab': Fiji PM Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka Praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Calls Him ‘Real Boss of the World’ (Watch Video).

He also pointed out that the State of Qatar has emerged as an effective party in providing innovative diplomatic and humanitarian solutions aimed at addressing crises, and its continuous efforts have been able to alleviate the suffering of those affected, the latest of which is its efforts with partners to reach a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip and the swap of detainees and prisoners there. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)