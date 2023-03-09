Islamabad, Mar 9 (PTI) A court in southwestern Pakistan on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former prime minister Imran Khan in a case of incitement against state institutions.

Quetta police on Monday registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan under Sections 153A, 124A, and 505 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, on behalf of a citizen Abdul Khalil Kakar, for "spreading hate" against state institutions and their offices following his speech on Sunday.

A judicial magistrate court in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, took up the case and issued the non-bailable arrest warrant.

The court directed the authorities to detain 70-year-old Khan and present him before the court.

Khan heavily criticised the state institutions after a botched attempt by police to arrest him from his residence in the Zaman Park area of Lahore on the weekend.

The police raid unfolded after a court in Islamabad had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.

Khan, who has been facing dozens of cases, stated last week that so far at least 76 cases have been registered against him.

Earlier on Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) declared a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against Khan for his alleged campaign against the institution of judiciary inadmissible.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan in the verdict on the petition filed by Naeem Qamar remarked that the statements of the PTI chief, prima facie, appeared to be against the judges who belonged to Islamabad.

