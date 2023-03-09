Islamabad, March 9: The Pakistani government has increased the sales tax to 25 per cent on selected imported luxury items categories with effect from Thursday, according to a notification by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Pakistan Government Halts Clearance of Bills, Salaries Amidst Economic Crisis: Report.

The decision was reportedly taken as the International Monetary Fund has been urging the Pakistani government to generate its revenue by imposing more taxes, reports Xinhua news agency. Pakistan Crisis: Government Putting Up Brave Face Amid Deadlock Over IMF Bailout, Says Report.

The FBR raised the sales tax from 17 per cent to 25 per cent on 36 categories of imported goods, including water and juices, confectionary, and vehicles.

