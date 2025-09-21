Casablanca [Morocco], September 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Morocco on Sunday for a two-day official visit, marking the first-ever trip by an Indian Defence Minister to the country.

Singh landed at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, where he was received by the Head Wali of the Military Command of Casablanca and the Indian Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana.

Members of the Indian community, including the President of the Indian Association, also turned out in large numbers to extend a warm welcome to the minister.

https://x.com/indembrabat/status/1969760584276357121

In a post on X, India in Morocco wrote, "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh arrived in Casablanca, Morocco, on a bilateral visit at the invitation of Abdeltif Loudiyi, Minister Delegate for National Defence of Morocco."

"He was warmly received by senior government and military officials, Ambassador of India Sanjay Rana and members of the Indian community," the post added.

He will inaugurate the Tata Advanced Systems' new manufacturing facility for the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 at Berrechid, the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa.

The Defence Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart, Abdeltif Loudiyi, and interact with the Indian community in Rabat.

Rajnath Singh said the new facility in Morocco marks an important milestone that reflects the growing global footprint of India's defence industry.

"Tomorrow, 21st September, I shall be in Morocco. There is a growing strategic convergence between India and Morocco. Looking forward to further strengthening the growing relationship. During my visit, I will hold a bilateral meeting with my counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi. A key highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's new manufacturing facility for the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 at Berrechid," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

"This facility is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa, which marks an important milestone that reflects the growing global footprint of India's defence industry. I will also interact with the Indian community in Rabat," he added.

India and Morocco are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Defence during Rajnath Singh's visit.

The MoU will provide an institutional framework to expand and deepen bilateral defence engagement, including exchanges, training, and industrial linkages.

Indian Navy ships have been making regular port calls at Casablanca in recent years, and this agreement will further consolidate such ties.

A Defence Ministry release stated that the ties between India and Morocco have gained momentum since King Mohammed VI's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 in India. The upcoming visit is expected to add fresh energy to this partnership, particularly in the defence and strategic sectors. (ANI)

