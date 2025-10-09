Canberra [Australia], October 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a productive meeting with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles on Thursday.

The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Australia defence cooperation, including defence industry, cyber defence, maritime security and regional challenges.

Sharing details in a post on social media platform X, Rajnath Singh highlighted that the leaders reaffirmed the importance of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Noting the rapid growth of India's defence industry and India's growing stature as a credible source of high-quality defence tech globally, Singh said that they discussed the potential for deeper defence industry partnerships between India and Australia.

"I thank Australia for its steadfast support on cross-border terrorism & shared regional stability. Together, we will deepen cooperation for a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific", Singh underscored.

India and Australia inked key defence agreements during the visit of the Defence Minister.

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles has described the newly signed defence agreement with India as a "hugely significant step" in strengthening the operational partnership between the two nations' armed forces.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Marles said, "I think the significance of today is that what we are seeing in terms of deep trust and strategic alignment is now being expressed in a much deeper operational level of engagement between our two defence forces. The Agreement that we have signed in terms of staff talks between our operational commands is hugely significant... We are very excited about that."

Singh arrived in Canberra on Thursday as part of his official visit to Australia aimed at strengthening defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Parliament House by Richard Marles, where a traditional 'Welcome to Country' smoke ceremony was held in his honour, a gesture symbolizing respect and acknowledgement of Australia's Indigenous heritage. (ANI)

