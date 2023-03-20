Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Mar 20 (PTI) Ramsahaya Prasad Yadav, a senior Madhesi leader, was on Monday sworn in as Nepal's third Vice President, days after he comfortably defeated a candidate fielded by the CPN-UML.

At a special ceremony at Sheetal Niwas, the President's Office, President of Nepal Ram Chandra Poudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to 52-year-old Yadav.

Also Read | Indian High Commission in London Vandalised: Man Arrested in Connection With Vandalism by Pro-Khalistani Groups, Mayor Sadiq Khan Condemns Incident.

Yadav, a candidate from the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), defeated his nearest rival, Ashta Laxmi Shakya of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) [CPN-UML] led by former prime minister K P Sharma Oli, by a comfortable margin in the election for the post held on March 17.

He becomes the Himalayan nation's third Vice President and the first from the Madhes region, bordering India.

Also Read | New York Community Bank to Buy Failed Signature Bank for USD 2.7 Billion.

Yadav took the oath in the Nepali language, wearing the Nepali national dress at the swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Speaker of the House of Representatives Devraj Ghimire, former prime ministers, ministers, and Members of Parliament were among the dignitaries present at the occasion.

Yadav had the support of the Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist, and other fringe parties during the vice presidential voting held last week.

Last week's Vice-Presidential election was the third since the country adopted the federal democratic republic system in 2008.

Yadav's election to the post further boosts the coalition government headed by Prime Minister 'Prachanda', as the CPN-UML, led by former prime minister Oli, withdrew its support to his government following a rift over backing Poudel for the presidential poll.

Poudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the new president of Nepal on March 9.

Like the President, the Vice President is elected by an electoral college comprising the members of the Federal Parliament (House of Representatives and the National Assembly) and the Provincial Assembly.

The tenure of the Vice-President is five years.

Yadav, a Madhesi leader, will replace incumbent Nanda Bahadur Pun after the latter completes his tenure.

The Madhesi community in Nepal's southern Terai region is mostly of Indian origin.

Vice President Yadav is a permanent resident of Simraungadh Municipality of Bara district in southern Nepal.

He has been active in the Madhes movement for the rights and representation of the Madhesi people.

Yadav started his political journey in 1990 with Nepal Sadbhawana Party.

He was the founding general secretary of the Madhesi Jana Adhikar Forum and had an active role in the first Madhesh Movement (2007).

Yadav was elected to the House of Representatives from Bara-2 in the polls held in November last year. PTI SBP AKJ

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)