Karachi, Mar 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that after winning the trust vote in Parliament, he would target former president and Opposition leader Asif Ali Zardari for alleged corruption.

Khan visited Karachi to meet top leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) to seek their support, a day after the Opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion to remove him from office after holding his government responsible for the uncontrolled inflation.

Khan, addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers at the Governor House here, claimed that the motion is the “political death” of the Opposition, Geo News reported.

“I was telling my team that they (Opposition) have done what I was praying for,” he said while speaking to party workers during his day-long visit to Karachi.

“My hands were tied, so far. The shackles that were on my hand will be broken. My first target will be Asif Ali Zardari on whom my gun has been pointing at for a long time,” Khan said.

While attacking Zardari, he claimed that the PPP co-chairperson commits injustice, steals and takes a commission on everything.

“Asif Zardari, your time has come,” Khan said, alleging that the former president roams around with “buckets of money” and has kept Rs 200 million (over USD 1.1 million) to buy PTI lawmakers.

The no-confidence motion, signed by about 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was submitted with the National Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday.

Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides.

“No-confidence motion is their political death,” Khan said.

The prime minister said that he was waiting for the “gang of robbers” as they were claiming after “every two months” that the government would be leaving.

“I was thinking somehow their necks come in my hand,” said Khan, adding that he wanted the Opposition to submit the motion.

The Opposition has become “trapped” after submitting the no-confidence motion, he said, adding that he has planned his moves for the future and will not stop once he "wins" the backing of the National Assembly.

Calling Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif a “boot polisher”, the prime minister claimed that he had joined hands with the PPP as he knows that his time is up.

“Your time is also here. You know you will be in jail after three months. We will decrease the price of electricity after getting money back from your family,” said Khan.

The premier said that Zardari, Shahbaz and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman have joined hands with each other not to save the country but to save themselves from him.

Khan told his party workers that the government, after winning the no-confidence motion, would take the three Opposition bigwigs, Zardari, Shahbaz and Fazlur, to “Pakistani jails where they should have been for a long time”.

Opposition parties blame Khan's government for uncontrolled inflation that has broken the back of poor people of the country, while Khan accuses them of trying to remove as he was not willing to condone the alleged corruption by the leading Opposition leaders.

Khan, a former cricketer, came to power in 2018 and elections are to be held in 2023 if he succeeded to ward off the challenge of no-trust move.

The prime minister also said that there were “multiple foreign hands” backing the Opposition, adding he was completely prepared to handle the political situation.

