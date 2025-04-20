Rawalpindi (Punjab) [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): In a significant legal development, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday dismissed the bail applications of 16 leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with protest-related cases registered in 2023, Dawn reported.

The decision was delivered by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, who ruled against the interim relief sought by the accused, citing non-compliance with court protocols and prolonged misuse of bail provisions.

Among the individuals whose bail pleas were rejected are some of PTI's most prominent former officeholders in Punjab. These include former provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Sanam Javed, Mashal Yousafzai, and Seemabia Tahir.

Their involvement in multiple cases stemming from the protests has kept them under scrutiny, with court officials highlighting their repeated absence from proceedings as a key factor in the bail rejections, reported Dawn.

The ruling underscores the court's stance on ensuring accountability for all involved, regardless of political status.

The court also denied bail to Taimur Masood, Fahad Masood, Saad Ali Khan, Raja Nasir Mahfouz, Javed Kausar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matiullah, Nadia Khattak, Omar Tanveer Butt, Babar Lodhi, Nisar Khan, and Abdul Waheed.

These individuals are reportedly linked to various cases spread across different police jurisdictions in Rawalpindi and Attock, indicating a wider network of legal challenges linked to last year's protests.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Zaheer Shah informed the court that the accused had been availing interim bail for over four months while deliberately avoiding appearances, which had hindered the progress of investigations.

He added that such conduct was in clear violation of legal obligations and presented relevant Supreme Court judgements in support of the prosecution's stance, Dawn reported.

The court, after reviewing the arguments and legal references, dismissed all bail applications on grounds of non-cooperation and procedural non-compliance. The ruling now paves the way for continued investigation without the protection of interim bail. (ANI)

