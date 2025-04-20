New York: Woman Dies After Unlicensed Surgeon Performs Butt Implant Removal Surgery at Home

New York, April 20: A 31-year-old woman from Queens, New York, has died following a botched butt implant removal surgery allegedly conducted by an unlicensed man in a non-medical setting. Authorities say María Peñaloza suffered cardiac arrest after Felipe Hoyos-Foronda, 38, administered lidocaine during the March 28 procedure at his home.

Peñaloza was transported from Hoyos-Foronda’s residence to Astoria General Hospital, where she was intubated and declared brain-dead. Hospital doctors reported signs of lidocaine toxicity and indicated she was unlikely to survive. She was pronounced dead weeks later. Brazilian Butt-Lift Surgery Kills British Woman Melissa Kerr Who Wanted to Get 'Bigger Bum'.

According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Hoyos-Foronda had no medical license and was not authorised to perform such procedures. He now faces charges of second-degree assault and unauthorized practice of a profession. He is currently being held at Otis Bantum Correctional Center in East Elmhurst, pending his next court appearance on April 28. Death Due to Cosmetic Surgery: British Woman Dies Days After 'Brazilian Bum-Lift' Surgery in Turkey.

The DA’s office said it may re-evaluate the charges following Peñaloza’s death, calling the case “active and ongoing.” No attorney information for Hoyos-Foronda was immediately available.

This tragic incident underscores the dangers of seeking medical procedures outside regulated environments and highlights a broader issue of unlicensed cosmetic surgeries, often targeting vulnerable individuals seeking affordable options. Officials urge the public to verify the credentials of anyone offering medical services and to report suspected illegal medical practices.

The case continues to draw public scrutiny as authorities weigh potential upgraded charges, including possible homicide-related offenses, following the fatal outcome of what was supposed to be a corrective cosmetic procedure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2025 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).