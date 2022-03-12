Kyiv [Ukraine], March 12 (ANI): Amid escalating war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday expressed his readiness to enter into negotiations with Russia in Jerusalem.

Zelenskyy said that he requested Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate peace talks.

Also Read | Japanese Schools Ban Ponytail Hairstyle for Female Students Citing They 'Sexually Arouse' Men.

"We spoke with (Israeli Prime Minister Naftali) Bennett, and I said that today it is not right [to hold] meetings in Russia, in Belarus. I'm not talking about technical meetings - I'm talking about leaders' meetings. Do I think that Israel can be such a land, and Jerusalem? Yes, I think so. And I told him that," RT News quoted Zelensky as saying.

So far, Russian and Ukrainian delegations have met three times in Belarus to discuss the ongoing conflict.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia Says It Has Executed 81 Convicts in Single Day.

Apart from reaching some understanding on establishing humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from the combat zones, the two sides have failed to achieve any tangible results, RT News reported.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron have urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to call an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Scholz, Macron urge Putin to call an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron made the proposal during a call with Vladimir Putin on March 12," The Kyiv Independent tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)