Berlin, Sep 5 (AP) The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC, has arrived for a three-day visit in Afghanistan.

Peter Maurer arrived Sunday and plans to visit medical facilities, rehabilitation centers for victims of violence and disease as well as ICRC staffers.

Also Read | Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid Says Group Wants to Establish Diplomatic Relations With Germany.

The relief group said in a statement that Maurer also plans to meet with local Afghan authorities.

Maurer said: “Afghans have suffered from 40 years of conflict and they now face years of work to heal and recover. The International Committee of the Red Cross is dedicated to staying here to help that recovery.”

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Using US Weaponry in Panjshir Valley, Says Report.

The ICRC president also stressed that the future of Afghans relies on the continued “investment from the outside world.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)