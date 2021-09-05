Berlin, Sep 5: A Taliban spokesperson has told a German newspaper that his group wants to establish diplomatic relations with Germany.

Zabihullah Mujahid tells the weekly Welt am Sonntag that “we want strong and official diplomatic relations to Germany.”

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Using US Weaponry in Panjshir Valley, Says Report.

The newspaper reported Sunday that the Taliban also hope for financial support from Germany as well as humanitarian aid and cooperation regarding Afghanistan's health care system, education and agriculture.

The German government has been reserved about establishing official ties with the Taliban. Officials say talks are needed to get the remaining former Afghan staffers who worked for the Germans out of the country.

Also Read | Ivermectin 'Horse Dewormer' Overdoses Overwhelm Oklahoma Hospitals Leaving Gunshot Victims Hard Time Getting Care, Claim Reports; Administration Denies News.

According to the newspaper, Mujahid said it was unfortunate Germany had cooperated with the Americans during the war “but that has now been forgiven.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)