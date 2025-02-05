ARLINGTON, Feb 5 (AP) The remains of all 67 victims of midair collision near Reagan National Airport have been recovered, authorities said Tuesday.

The chief medical examiner is still trying to positively identify one set of remains, officials said in a news release.

The news came Tuesday as crews continued to work to removed debris from the Potomac River, where the aircraft crashed last Wednesday night after colliding as the American Airlines flight was about to land at nearby Ronald Reagan National Airport. (AP)

