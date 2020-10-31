Islamabad [Pakistan], October 31 (ANI): Pakistan's Information Minister Shibli Faraz has slammed PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq for his remarks recalling the incident that led to the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman fearing attack from India.

"The remarks by Ayaz Sadiq are beyond apology. Now the law will take its course. Weakening the state is an unforgivable crime for which Ayaz Sadiq and his companions must be punished," Faraz tweeted on Friday.

This comes after the Pakistani lawmaker Ayaz Sadiq had recounted the events of the February 2019 meeting during a speech in the country's National Assembly, where he had revealed why Imran Khan's government decided to release Abhinandan Varthaman.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader had said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had in an important meeting pointed out that if Pakistan did not release Abhinandan Varthaman, India would attack Pakistan "that night by 9 pm."

The PML-N leader had to apologise for remarks after backlash from the government.

Wing Commander Varthaman came into the limelight after he shot down a Pakistani aircraft F-16, which had transgressed into the Indian airspace during a dogfight between Indian and Pakistani air force on February 27, 2019 and in the process, his plane crossed over to Pakistani side and was shot down.

Abhinandan was returned to India from the Attari-Wagah border on March 1, 2019. He has been awarded the Vir Chakra on Independence Day by President Ram Nath Kovind for his exemplary bravery. (ANI)

