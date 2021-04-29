Berlin, Apr 29 (AP) Four people were killed at a hospital in the eastern city of Potsdam late Wednesday, the German news agency dpa reported.
Dpa quoted a police spokesman as saying that a 51-year-old woman had been arrested.
Officers were called to the Oberlin Clinic, a specialist center for orthopedic disorders, shortly before 9 pm, the agency reported.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Potsdam is on the southwestern edge of the German capital, Berlin. (AP)
